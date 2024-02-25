The NBA announced Sunday that Jovic has been suspended for Monday's game against Sacramento due to his role in escalating an altercation that took place in the fourth quarter of Friday's 106-95 win over New Orleans.

Jimmy Butler has also been suspended for Monday's contest, while Thomas Bryant will begin a three-game suspension Monday. Jovic's punishment stems from exiting the bench area during the incident and getting involved in the skirmish. He'll be back in action Tuesday versus the Trail Blazers, but after starting in each of his previous three appearances, Jovic could move back to the bench if Terry Rozier (knee) is cleared to play in Portland.