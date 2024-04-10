Jovic totaled 23 points (8-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and one assist in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 117-111 double-overtime win over the Hawks.

Jovic was efficient and continues to embrace the starting role, as he's now scored in double digits in four of his last six appearances. This was just the second time he surpassed the 20-point mark, and while he's not expected to do it regularly in the future, his fantasy upside has increased considerably now that he's a regular member of the first unit. Jovic has started 23 consecutive games and is averaging 9.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game in that stretch.