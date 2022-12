Jovic (foot) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Clippers, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jovic was available off the bench for the Heat in Tuesday's loss to the Pistons after missing the previous four games due to right foot plantar fasciitis and a stint in the G League with the Sioux Falls Skyforce. With Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable, Jokic could be in store for backup center minutes Thursday.