Jovic signed a four-year, $62.4 million rookie extension with Miami on Wednesday, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Jovic has seen his role grow with the Heat each season since being selected with the 27th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft. The 22-year-old averaged 10.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists across 25.1 minutes per game during the 2024-25 regular season. He returned from a hand injury for the first round of the Eastern Conference Playoffs and scored in double figures in two of four games against the Cavaliers. Entering his fourth NBA season, Jovic figures to be a key bench contributor for Miami, serving as the third big behind Bam Adebayo and Kel'el Ware.