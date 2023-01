The Heat announced Tuesday that Jovic will miss another four weeks with a lower-back stress reaction, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jovic hasn't played for the Heat since Dec. 26 and likely suffered the injury while logging 26 minutes for the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce on Saturday. Considering the rookie won't even be re-evaluated until after the four-week mark, his absence could end up stretching into the All-Star break in mid-February.