Jovic (ankle) logged 19 minutes and finished with seven points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and one rebound in Friday's 104-97 loss to the Thunder.

Jovic was back in action after missing the Heat's previous game Monday versus the Pistons due to a left ankle sprain. The third-year big man had been outside of the rotation in recent contests before suffering the injury, but the Heat opened up some playing time for him Friday as a backup center, with Kevin Love logging just three minutes in the loss. It's unclear if Jovic will be a regular part of the rotation moving forward, however, as head coach Erik Spoelstra may have prioritized Jovic ahead of Love on Friday for matchup-related reasons.