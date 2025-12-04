Jovic posted zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one block in six minutes during Wednesday's 118-108 loss to Dallas.

Jovic failed to score for the second straight game, continuing what has been a disastrous season thus far. Seen as a possible breakout candidate, at least to begin the season, Jovic has basically fallen out of the rotation. After receiving five straight DNP-CDs, Jovic has since averaged just 5.7 minutes per game in his last three appearances.