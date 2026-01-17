Jovic (illness) is available for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jovic was a late addition to the injury report Saturday due to an illness, though he'll shed his questionable tag and face the Thunder. Over eight appearances so far this month, the 22-year-old forward has averaged 8.5 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 steals across 20.9 minutes per contest.