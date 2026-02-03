site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Good to go Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Jovic (hip) is available for Tuesday's game against the Hawks.
Jovic will be returning from a one-game absence. With Kel'el Ware coming off a strong showing, it will be interesting to see how the rotation shapes up Tuesday.
