site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: heats-nikola-jovic-good-to-go-tuesday-524053 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Good to go Tuesday
•
1 min read
Jovic (back) is available for Tuesday's game against Charlotte.
After nearly a month on the shelf, Jovic is set to return to the lineup. Bam Adebayo (calf) is doubtful for Tuesday, so there are some minutes up for grabs in Miami.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Barutha
• 3 min read