Jovic (knee) will play Tuesday versus the Knicks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jovic is joined by Caleb Martin (ankle) and Terry Rozier (knee) in being cleared for action Tuesday, while Duncan Robinson (back) remains probable. Jovic is averaging 9.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists in 23.3 minutes across his last three appearances.