Jovic notched eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Saturday's 106-90 loss to the Timberwolves.

Jovic got the start at power forward since the Heat were without Jimmy Butler (rest) and Kevin Love (shoulder), and he delivered a strong outing on both ends of the court, though his 11-rebound haul certainly stood out. Barring a surprising development, Jovic should head back to the bench when the Heat take on the Bucks on Monday.