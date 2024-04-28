Jovic logged 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal over 34 minutes during Saturday's 104-84 loss to Boston in Game 3 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Jovic has been forced to play a prominent role for the Heat over the last few weeks, but he has been up to the task this postseason, scoring in double digits and grabbing at least six rebounds in his three appearances during the current series against Boston. Jovic should remain in the starting lineup for Game 4 on Monday. He's averaging 12.0 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in his last three outings.