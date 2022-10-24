Jovic has been suspended one game for leaving the bench area during Saturday's altercation between the Heat and Raptors, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jokic came away from the bench while teammate Caleb Martin and the Raptors' Christian Koloko were involved in a physical altercation during Saturday night's contest. Martin was also slapped with a one-game ban by the league office, while Koloko was fined $15,000 for his role in the skirmish. Jovic, who is yet to see the floor this season, will not be available for Monday's rematch against Toronto in Miami.