Jovic ended Sunday's 119-107 victory over the Wizards with 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes.

Jovic was listed as probable with a knee contusion before Sunday's match, and if his performance was of any indication, he didn't deal with any lingering effects from that minor issue. Jovic has established himself as a regular starter for the Heat in recent weeks and is averaging 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 0.8 steals per game since the beginning of March.