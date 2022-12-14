Jovic stumbled to 13 points (4-19 FG, 1-10 3PT, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 39 minutes of Monday's 89-83 win over Grand Rapids.

Jovic shifted to the center spot for Monday's tilt with Orlando Robinson joining the Heat on a two-way deal but failed to cash in on the opportunity. Although shooting an abysmal 10 percent from beyond the arc and managing just 13 points on 19 attempts was certainly unexpected for Jovic, inefficiency has plagued him throughout his time in the G League.