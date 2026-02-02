site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Iffy against Atlanta
RotoWire Staff
Jovic (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's game against Atlanta.
Jovic is in jeopardy of missing his second straight game. Kel'el Ware put up a solid showing Sunday against Chicago, and he could get another extended look if the Heat end up being shorthanded again.
