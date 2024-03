Jovic (hamstring) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the Cavaliers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jovic is in danger of missing his third straight contest Wednesday due to a right hamstring strain. However, it is a good sign that the 20-year-old big man is initially being listed as questionable instead of out. If Jovic is unable to suit, Haywood Highsmith will likely continue to start.