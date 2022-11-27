Jovic is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Hawks while he contends with plantar fasciitis, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jovic is one of 11 players who appears on the Heat's injury report for Sunday's game and is one of four listed as questionable. While the Miami roster has been banged up in the past couple of weeks, Jovic has been one of the main beneficiaries from a playing-time perspective. He's received at least 12 minutes while starting in each of the past six games and averaging 9.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.7 three-pointers.