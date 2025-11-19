Jovic is questionable to play Wednesday against the Warriors due to a right hip impingement.

Jovic wasn't listed on the Heat's initial injury report released Tuesday, so he may have injured his hip at some point overnight or during the team's morning shootaround. The Heat will likely see how Jovic recovers over the afternoon before deciding on his status for Wednesday's game closer to the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff. Should Jovic miss Thursday's contest along with Bam Adebayo (toe) -- who is also listed as questionable -- plenty of minutes in the Miami frontcourt would be up for grabs.