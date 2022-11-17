Jovic racked up 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, one assist and one steal over 24 minutes during Wednesday's 112-104 loss to the Raptors.

Jovic entered the day having only appeared in four contests all year, but he looked sharp in a season-high 24 minutes as part of the first unit. He shot well from the field and also recorded his third steal of the 2022-23 season. Fantasy managers shouldn't expect this type of playing time out of Jovic going forward, as he was simply filling in for Bam Adebayo (knee), who was forced to miss his first game of the campaign Wednesday.