Jovic will make his third start of the 2023-24 campaign Wednesday with the Heat down Jimmy Butler (foot), Caleb Martin (ankle) and Haywood Highsmith (concussion). In his other two starts, Jovic averaged 7.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 15.5 minutes.