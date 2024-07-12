Jovic (ankle) didn't travel with the Serbian national team for Friday's preparatory game against France and is considered likely to sit out the 2024 Paris Olympics, EuroHoops.net reports.
Jovic suffered his injury in June but appears to still be dealing with a fracture of the ankle joint. While there is no indication that the 20-year-old forward will miss any of the NBA season, his absence will be a big blow to the Serbian national team's hopes in Paris.
