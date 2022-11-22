Jovic finished with four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 23 minutes during Monday's 105-101 loss to Minnesota.

Jovic continues to start for the Heat but once again, failed to make the most of his opportunity. While he was able to deliver meaningful contributions in his first two starts, the return of Bam Adebayo has resulted in Jovic playing a reduced role, especially on the offensive end. Despite the increased responsibility, he should be viewed as nothing more than a speculative streaming option.