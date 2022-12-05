Jovic is listed as available for Monday's matchup against Memphis, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Jovic totaled eight points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 32 minutes during the Skyforce's blowout win over the Herd on Sunday, but he's since returned to the NBA club and will be available for Monday's matchup. The rookie has started each of his past six NBA appearances, but he played just 26 total minutes over the final two games of that stretch and proceeded to be sidelined with a foot injury. Jovic appears to have moved past the foot issue, but it's unclear if he'll crack Miami's rotation against the Grizzlies.