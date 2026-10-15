Jovic played 23 minutes off the bench during Wednesday's preseason win over the Nets, scoring five points (2-4 FG, 1-3 3Pt) and adding seven assists and five rebounds.

While he left the scoring to others, Jovic still made a strong contribution from the second unit. The 23-year-old big has struggled to stay healthy and establish himself as a regular part of the Heat rotation in his first four NBA seasons, never playing more than 47 regular-season games, and the offseason additions of Bobby Portis and Nick Richards will make bench minutes in the frontcourt even harder to come by.