Jovic (back) played 25 minutes Monday for the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce in the team's 135-133 win over the South Bay Lakers, finishing with 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Playing for the first time in either the NBA or G League since Dec. 31 while recovering from a lower-back stress reaction, Jovic received a healthy amount of minutes for Sioux Falls and produced quality numbers during his time on the court, though he did turn the ball over six times. The 19-year-old rookie isn't a two-way player for Miami, but he's nonetheless expected to see the bulk of his opportunities in the G League moving forward. He hadn't been regularly featured in the Heat's rotation prior to suffering the back injury.