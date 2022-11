Jovic will start Wednesday's game against the Raptors, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With Bam Adebayo (knee) missing his first game of the season, Jovic will join the starting five for the first time in his young NBA career. In four appearances this season, the 19-year-old forward has averaged 2.3 points in just 6.0 minutes per contest, but he should be more involved as a starter Wednesday.