Jovic posted 26 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3PT, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks in 33 minutes of Wednesday's 127-125 loss to South Bay.

Jovic turned in his best performance of the season for Sioux Falls, grabbing his first double-double on 50 percent shooting from the field. Although he came off the bench for the tilt, Jovic effectively acted as the Skyforce's starting center, logging 20 more minutes than Brandon McCoy.