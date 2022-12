Jovic managed nine points (4-11 FG, 1-7 3PT, 0-1 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 33 minutes of play in Friday's 113-102 win over Motor City.

Jovic struggled from the field once again Friday, dropping his G-League averages to 30.4 percent field goal shooting and 15.4 percent from beyond the arc. However, he was able to make positive contributions elsewhere, nabbing 11 boards and tallying four assists.