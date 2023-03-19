Jovic (ankle) has been upgraded to available for Sunday's matchup against the Pistons.

Jovic was recalled to the NBA club from the G League earlier in the day, but he was still listed as out due to an ankle sprain. However, the rookie first-round pick has been upgraded to available an hour before the 6:00 p.m. ET tip. He hasn't appeared in a game for Miami since Dec. 26, but he recently suited up for the G League's Sioux Falls Skyforce and posted 26 points and 10 rebounds in 33 minutes Wednesday.