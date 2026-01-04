Jovic (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Jovic was able to shake off a right elbow injury to play Saturday against the Timberwolves, when he logged 14 points (4-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds and one steal over 28 minutes. Jaime Jaquez (ankle), is listed as doubtful, so if he and Jovic cannot play Sunday, then Simone Fontecchio would be in line for a sizable increase in minutes off the bench.