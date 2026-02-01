default-cbs-image
Jovic (hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jovic will be sidelined while dealing with a right hip impingement. In his absence, Simone Fontecchio and Kel'el Ware could see a bump in minutes off the bench, while Jaime Jaquez is likely to continue handling a sizable reserve role. Jovic's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Hawks.

