Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra intimated Saturday that Jovic (back) will remain sidelined through the All-Star break, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Prior to Saturday's 107-103 overtime win over the Magic, Spoelstra said that of the Heat's injured players, Victor Oladipo (ankle) was the only candidate to return for either of Miami's final two games before the break, so Jovic appears safe to rule out for Monday's matchup with the Nuggets and Wednesday's contest in Brooklyn. Jovic has been sidelined since late December with a lower-back stress reaction and is unlikely to be included in Spoelstra's rotation whenever he returns to full health.