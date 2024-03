Jovic will not play in Sunday's matchup with the Heat due to a hamstring strain, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jovic presumably picked up the injury in Friday's victory over the Pistons. In his absence, Caleb Martin and Haywood Highsmith figure to be the prime beneficiaries. The second-year big man's next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the 76ers.