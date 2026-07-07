Heat's Nikola Jovic: Overcomes ankle injury

Jovic (ankle) recorded 22 points (8-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 27 minutes during Serbia's 97-73 win over Switzerland on Thursday.

Jovic is healthy for FIBA action after missing the end of the regular season with the Heat with an ankle injury. He averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 17.2 minutes over 47 regular-season games in 2025-26, and Jovic's role remains uncertain after Miami added Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to its frontcourt this offseason.