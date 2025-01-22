Jovic racked up 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), four rebounds and eight assists across 35 minutes during Tuesday's 116-107 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Jovic's fantasy value continues to trend up and he made the most of his playmaking duties Tuesday with Tyler Herro (groin) sidelined. Through 12 January outings, Jovic has compiled averages of 13.0 points, 4.7 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 0.8 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.8 minutes. During that stretch, Jovic has produced 10th-round value in nine-category formats.