Jovic notched 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and two assists across 25 minutes during Wednesday's 121-112 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

After logging a single scoreless minute in Game 1, Miami made some rotation tweaks in Game 2 in what was a much tighter affair. Jovic played key minutes down the stretch at the expense of Andrew Wiggins, and it's likely that he could see a similar role going forward with the series shifting back to Miami.