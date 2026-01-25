Jovic contributed 23 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-11 FT), three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal in 25 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 147-116 victory over the Jazz.

The fourth-year big hadn't scored more than eight points in any of the prior six games, but Jovic got some extra run in the rout and took advantage. He's finding a bit of a rhythm from long distance, going 6-for-18 on three-point attempts over the last three contests, but Jovic will need to show more overall consistency to get onto the fantasy radar in most formats.