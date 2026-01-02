site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Nikola Jovic: Probable for Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Jovic (elbow) is probable for Saturday's game against Minnesota.
Jovic is expected to play through his right elbow issue Saturday for the front end of this back-to-back set. Jovic is averaging 14.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists over his last four outings.
