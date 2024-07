The Heat announced Saturday that Jovic (ankle) is progressing in his rehab and there is still a possibility he will be able to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics for Serbia, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jovic suffered an ankle injury in June during an offseason workout. While initial reports stated that the 21-year-old big man was likely to miss the Olympics, he remains listed on Serbia's roster.