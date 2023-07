Jovic finished with 21 points (7-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes during Monday's Summer League victory over the Lakers.

Jovic shot an efficient 58.3 percent from the field and knocked down half of his triples in the 107-90 win, landing second on the Heat in scoring behind Jamie Jaquez's 22-point performance. Jovic should continue to see opportunities to grow his game throughout Summer League as he competes for a roster spot.