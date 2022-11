Jovic is questionable to play in Wednesday's game agains Boston due to right foot plantar fasciitis.

Jovic didn't play in Sunday's win over Atlanta, despite being listed as available. With Jokic and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) questionable, Udonis Haslem could be in for a rare appearance if both players can't play. The rookie big man's next opportunity will be Friday's game against the Celtics if he's out Wednesday.