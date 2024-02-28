Jovic notched eight points (3-5 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 0-2 FT) and two rebounds across 15 minutes during Tuesday's 106-96 win over the Trail Blazers.

Jovic returned from a one-game absence due to suspension and was given the chance to start, but he was limited to just 15 minutes of playing time. The second-year forward didn't play poorly, as he knocked down a pair of triples and didn't commit a turnover, but Miami elected to give Caleb Martin -- who came off the bench for the first time in eight games -- almost twice as many minutes. Jovic's playing time and production have been too inconsistent this season for him to be a viable fantasy asset at the present.