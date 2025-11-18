Jovic totaled five points (2-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 15 minutes during Monday's 115-113 victory over the Knicks.

Ever since his 29 point game Nov. 8, Jovic has not contributed much on the stat sheet, averaging 4.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 0.5 threes in his lats four games on a measly 25.9 percent from the field and 14.3 percent from three. Despite Bam Adebayo (toe) missing time, Jovic has been unable to capitalize, and as a result he is seeing his role decrease.