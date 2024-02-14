Jovic recorded 24 points (8-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 123-97 victory over Milwaukee.

Jovic had almost completely fallen out of the rotation prior to Tuesday, as he logged six DNPs and totaled just 10 minutes over Miami's previous 10 games. However, he was given an opportunity to start against Milwaukee and came through with career-high marks of 24 points and five triples. Jovic's impressive performance could help him return to receiving regular minutes, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him log more starts while Jimmy Butler (personal), Terry Rozier (knee) and Josh Richardson (shoulder) remain out of action.