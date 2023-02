Jovic (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Bucks.

Jovic hasn't suited up since Dec. 26 due to a lower-back stress reaction, and the Heat indicated in early January that the 19-year-old is facing a long-term absence. He'll be unavailable for the team's first game after the All-Star break, and it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return to action.