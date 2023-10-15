Jovic (knee/hip) has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason game against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Jovic had been dealing with a knee contusion, but he's now being listed with a hip injury. The severity of both issues remains unclear, but there hasn't been any indication that he's in danger of missing the start of the regular season. Following Sunday's contest, Miami has two preseason games remaining before it opens the regular season against the Pistons on Oct. 25.