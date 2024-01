Jovic won't start Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Wednesday's contest will snap a streak of 10 straight starts for Jovic. However, the move was to be expected considering he had only played 15 minutes in each of Miami's last two games. Haywood Highsmith will replace him in the first unit, and it's unclear how large of a role, if any, Jovic will have as a reserve.