Heat's Nikola Jovic: Ruled out for Tuesday
Jovic (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
The Heat continue to keep Jovic from playing for lower-back injury management. The fourth-year forward holds no definitive timetable for a return to the floor and can be labeled as out indefinitely.
